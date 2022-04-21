Google Search data shows people are becoming more climate-conscious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Google Search data shows people are becoming more climate-conscious

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 12.03am
A person holds an iPhone showing the app for Google chrome search engine. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A person holds an iPhone showing the app for Google chrome search engine. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People in the UK are taking steps to live more sustainable lives by trying to make greener and cleaner choices, according to new data from Google.

Figures from the technology giant’s Search and Maps apps show that in the last year, search queries on how to find more vintage or recycled clothes and get more information on topics such as electric cars have risen significantly.

The firm revealed that since March last year the number of people searching for a “used clothing store” on Google Maps has increased more than five-fold – a sign people are trying to live more sustainably, Google said.

According to the data, released to mark Earth Day, Google Maps searches in the UK for donation centres have more than doubled in the last year, while searches for waste management services are up by 86%.

On Google Search – the most commonly used search engine in the UK and globally – the five most searched for topics around climate since the start of the year all related to living more sustainably, with “veganism”, “recycling”, “waste collection”, “electric car” and “landfill” being the most searched terms on the issue.

Searches linked to electric cars have also spiked on Google Maps, with searches for electric vehicle charging stations more than doubling since March last year.

In response to the growing public awareness of the human impact on the climate, Google now shows carbon emissions for flights in search results and is planning to introduce other environmental awareness features.

Electric car
Searches linked to electric car charging have spiked on Google Maps, with searches for vehicle charging stations more than doubling since March last year (Yui Mok/PA)

“These trends show how enthusiastic the UK is about making sustainable choices,” Matt Brittin, Google president for EMEA, said in response to the new data.

“We know people aren’t always sure where to start so we’re doing everything we can to make it easier, including making changes to some of your favourite tools.

“We’re displaying carbon emissions in Google Flights, enabling travellers to search for eco-certified hotels and we’ll shortly be adding eco-routes to Maps, showing you the most fuel-efficient routes.”

Google said its data also showed that families as a whole were trying to do more for the environment, with “what is sustainability for kids?” named as one of the top trending questions within the climate topic on Google Search.

