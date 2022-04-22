‘Seven in 10’ people in England have had Covid-19 since early in pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

‘Seven in 10’ people in England have had Covid-19 since early in pandemic

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 10.43am
People take part in coronavirus testing on Clapham Common in south London in April 2021 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
People take part in coronavirus testing on Clapham Common in south London in April 2021 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Around seven in 10 people in England are likely to have had coronavirus since the early months of the pandemic, new figures suggest.

An estimated 38.5 million people in private households – or 70.7% of the population – have had at least one infection since the end of April 2020.

The figures have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) using data from its long-running Covid-19 infection survey.

The survey began in England on April 27 2020, which means the estimates do not cover most of the initial wave of the virus that began in early March.

But it is the first time an attempt has been made to calculate the cumulative number of people who have had Covid-19 over much of the pandemic.

The ONS figures run up to February 11 2022, so do not include people who have been infected for the first time in recent weeks.

Separate estimates have been published for the other three UK nations, each of which covers a different time period according to when the infection survey began.

In Wales, 1.7 million people – or 56.0% of the population – are likely to have had Covid-19 between June 30 2020 and February 11 2022.

In Scotland, 2.7 million people (51.5% of the population) had the virus between September 22 2020 and February 11 this year.

And in Northern Ireland, 1.3 million people, the equivalent of 72.2% of the population, are estimated to have had Covid-19 between July 27 2020 and February 11 2022.

All figures are for people in private households and do not include those in hospitals, care homes and other communal establishments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier