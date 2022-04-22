Ferrari quickest in practice on home soil as Lewis Hamilton struggles again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ferrari quickest in practice on home soil as Lewis Hamilton struggles again

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 2.01pm
Lewis Hamilton struggled in first practice (Luca Bruno/AP)
Lewis Hamilton struggled in first practice (Luca Bruno/AP)

Lewis Hamilton finished only 18th as Charles Leclerc set the pace in opening practice for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

A fortnight on from a sun-drenched Melbourne, Formula One reconvened at a rain-hit Imola for the fourth round of the new season.

Leclerc, who has won two of the opening three races, holds a commanding 34-point lead at the top of the championship.

And despite a number of off-track excursions, he led the way here in the sole running before qualifying later on Friday.

But Mercedes’ early-season woes showed few signs of changing with George Russell only 10th, and team-mate Hamilton even further back, seven seconds off Leclerc’s pace.

The battle for pole position has been brought forward to Friday to accommodate the first of three sprint rounds this season.

Qualifying will determine the grid for Saturday’s 21-lap dash, with the order of the Sprint setting the grid for Sunday’s main event.

Mercedes' George Russell during practice
Mercedes’ George Russell during practice (Luca Bruno/AP)

But this evening’s action looks set to take place in challenging conditions with the poor weather expected to continue throughout the day.

The early signs suggest Ferrari will remain the team to beat.

The Scuderia boast the speediest machine of the sport’s new era and they led the way again in practice with Leclerc finishing ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz – the Spaniard whose two-year contract extension with the Italian team was announced before their home race.

World champion Max Verstappen finished third, 1.465 seconds down, with Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher fourth and fifth respectively for Haas.

A red flag was deployed in the closing moments of the one-hour running after Lando Norris temporarily beached his McLaren in the gravel at Acque Minerali.

Norris was able to return to the pits without major damage, with the action resuming for the final three minutes. Qualifying takes place at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

