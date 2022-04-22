Classmates’ tribute to ‘warm and generous’ boy who died after mother’s neglect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Classmates’ tribute to ‘warm and generous’ boy who died after mother’s neglect

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 2.03pm
Hakeem Hussain’s mother, Laura Heath, has been convicted of gross negligence manslaughter over his death (Family/West Midlands Police/PA)
Teachers and classmates have paid tribute to “warm and generous” seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain, whose mother has been convicted of fatally neglecting him.

“Incapable” Laura Heath deliberately “prioritised her addiction to heroin and crack cocaine” prior to the “needless, premature” death of Hakeem from an asthma attack on November 26 2017, prosecutors told the jury at Coventry Crown Court.

The 40-year-old, of Long Acre, Birmingham, was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter on Friday after a three-week trial, having already admitted four child cruelty offences.

In a statement, released in December 2017, staff and children at Nechells Primary Academy paid tribute: “Hakeem was a most beautiful little boy, a great friend to many staff and children, with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious giggle.

“He was a warm and generous-hearted soul who was talented across many areas of the curriculum but especially so in music and the arts.

“He totally stole the show with his performance as the Christmas Star in the Year 2 nativity play with his clear speaking voice and stage presence.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as he delivered his lines with poignancy, grace and humour.

“The twinkle in his beautiful eyes was as bright as the stars in the sky, and our love for him will shine out forever, from all of his Nechells family.”

Following the verdict, Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, of West Midlands Police, who led the investigation, said: “Hakeem’s death was untimely, tragic and preventable.

“He was a young boy who should have been enjoying a carefree and happy childhood.”

She added: “His mother had a duty of care to manage the administration of his asthma medication.

“Her life and home was chaotic and this had a detrimental impact on poor little Hakeem.

“My thoughts remain with his loved ones and I hope the court outcome offers some comfort.”

Georgina Davies, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a tragic case of a young boy who was let down by his mother, who should have protected him.

“The terrible choices that Laura Heath repeatedly made led to the loss of Hakeem Hussain and I welcome the jury’s decision.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Hakeem’s family. I hope today’s verdict brings them a small measure of comfort that Heath has been held accountable for Hakeem’s death.”

