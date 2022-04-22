Two of three people stabbed to death inside village home named in reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Two of three people stabbed to death inside village home named in reports

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 2.03pm
Two of the three people stabbed to death in a Buckinghamshire village home have been named in media reports (PA)
Two of the three people stabbed to death in a Buckinghamshire village home have been named in media reports.

The victims, whose bodies were found on Tuesday evening at Orchard House in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, had been knifed in the chest and stomach, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

Two of them, in their 60s and from Bourne End, are reportedly Susan and Jeffrey Farrance.

The body of a man in his 50s, from Hazlemere, was also found at the home.

TVP has not released any names but said the three all knew each other – with no suspect being hunted.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the major crime unit, said the victims’ families had been told and described the probe as “very complex”.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“A scene watch is still likely to be in place for a number of days, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and I would like to thank them for their continued patience.

“Members of the public are also still likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate this and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Mr Brown said anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the area between 5pm and 10pm should call 101, quoting reference 2037 of April 19 2022.

