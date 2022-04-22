French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 2.21pm Updated: April 22 2022, 2.27pm
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen during a one-on-one television debate (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen during a one-on-one television debate (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

France’s presidential contenders Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen raced on the last day of campaigning on Friday to drive home why their particular political brand is the right choice for voters.

Mr Macron, the centre-right incumbent, laid into the nationalist rival he is set to face in a Sunday run-off, accusing the far-right leader of trying to divide France over Islam.

“The far right lives off fear and anger creating resentment. It says that excluding parts of society is the answer,” Mr Macron told France Inter radio. “(But) I want to try to answer it… (and) make us live as a united nation.”

Lagging behind Mr Macron in the latest opinion polls, Ms Le Pen campaigned in her stronghold of northern France in a last-ditch effort to try to close the gap.

In a gritty mood, Ms Le Pen lashed out at Mr Macron’s planned pensions reform, which she described as an effort to make the French work forever.

“The French, with Emmanuel Macron, will end up with life,” Ms Le Pen said. “This reform of Emmanuel Macron is a deep social injustice.”

France Presidential Election
Marine Le Pen as she campaigns on Friday in Etaples, northern France (Michel Euler/AP)

In a bid to seduce working-class voters and electors who cast some 7.7 million votes for leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round, Mr Macron has watered down a campaign pledge to raise the retirement age in France to 65 by 2030.

He now says he will consult with unions before deciding on the new legal retirement age.

Mr Macron acknowledged that Ms Le Pen had alacrity and resonance among some voters, adding that “she has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want.”

The two candidates must make their final pitches to the French electorate before campaigning for the presidential run-off is legally required to end at midnight.

France Presidential Election
Emmanuel Macron during a campaign stop in Saint-Denis, outside Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

Mr Macron was later set to travel to Figeac, a town deep in France’s southern heartland where Mr Melenchon came in second place in the first round of voting, and was due to speak there during the afternoon.

Ms Le Pen was in Etaples, at a marketplace near Le Touquet — a pointed choice on the final day of campaigning given that it is the constituency in which Mr Macron himself votes.

The National Rally leader displayed a combative spirit following a bitter televised debate with Mr Macron this week that buoyed some of her poll numbers.

Speaking on C-News, Ms Le Pen called on the French to read her manifesto and wake up to the failures of Mr Macron’s five-year term. She responded to criticism that her policies did not hold up under scrutiny.

“I call on the French to check for themselves and form an opinion by reading what I propose to do to respond to the rampage that was Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]