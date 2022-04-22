Football coach ‘promised captaincy in return for sexual favours’ from children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Football coach ‘promised captaincy in return for sexual favours’ from children

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 3.09pm
A football coach has been jailed for 15 years and 10 months for sexually abusing children he “obsessively” pursued on social media and bribed (PA)
A football coach has been jailed for 15 years and 10 months for sexually abusing children he “obsessively” pursued on social media and bribed (PA)

A football coach has been jailed for 15 years and 10 months for sexually abusing children he “obsessively” pursued on social media and bribed.

Alfie Morel, 24, of Tidcombe Green, Havant, Hampshire, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after being convicted of nine child sex abuse charges against three boys and a girl.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: “Morel manipulated the children so that they would trust and admire him, but then started to obsessively message them on social media and threatened suicide if they did not do what he wanted them to do.

“He took advantage of their interests and hobbies by playing video games with them, engaging with them on social media and setting up private chat groups, play-fighting, and even offered the opportunity to be captain of a football team in return for sexual favours.”

Hampshire Police launched an investigation after a 12-year-old boy said Morel sent him sexual messages on Instagram and Snapchat in March 2021.

Three more victims, two boys aged 12 and 13 and a 14-year-old girl, also came forward.

A force spokeswoman said the victims were abused over several months in 2020 and 2021.

Sentencing Morel, Judge Richard Shepherd said: “Their bravery stands in stark contrast to your selfishness and your cowardice. You groomed and in some cases sexually abused them for the purposes of your own sexual gratification.

“You lied, you manipulated, you coerced, you bribed and you cajoled – all for your own sexual pleasure. They looked up to you and the betrayal is palpable.”

Detective Constable Jennifer Dalziel said: “The victims in this case have been incredibly courageous in both speaking to the police and giving evidence in court.

“The police and the CPS would not have been able to prosecute Morel had it not been for the bravery of the victims coming forward. We would like to thank them for speaking to us and trusting us to help them.

  • Attempted rape
  • Sexual communication with a child (x2)
  • Sexual assault of a child under 13 (x3)
  • Causing or inciting a child into sexual activity
  • Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

“I sincerely hope this sentence begins to bring some closure to those Morel affected, and that it helps others who have suffered similar abuse to find the confidence to come forward and speak to police knowing their voices will be heard.”

Morel was convicted of attempted rape, two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to sexual communication with the 14-year-old girl. He was cleared of the rape of a child under 13.

Morel also faces an additional year on licence and will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order on his release from prison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier