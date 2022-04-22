Mother accused over two-year-old Lola James’ death locked up for own safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mother accused over two-year-old Lola James’ death locked up for own safety

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 3.47pm
Lola James died in hospital after being found at home with a serious head injury (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Lola James died in hospital after being found at home with a serious head injury (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

A mother accused over the death of her two-year-old daughter has been remanded in custody for her own safety.

Sinead James, 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of Lola James.

Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, has been accused of murdering the infant.

Lola suffered a serious head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.

Officers were called out on Friday July 17, with Lola dying four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.

Bevan indicated he would be pleading not guilty to the offence and no bail application was made on his behalf by his counsel Tom Lloyd.

Magistrates told James they did “not feel bail conditions were sufficient to keep you safe” and remanded her in custody.

Lola James death
Lola was fondly remembered by her father and grandmother (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

During the hearing, James, who was dressed in an oversized light-coloured top, could be seen crying in the dock.

Both defendants are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday April 25 at 10am.

