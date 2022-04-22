Seals kicked and stoned in spate of incidents across UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Seals kicked and stoned in spate of incidents across UK

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 4.09pm
Seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Seals have been kicked, stoned and attacked by dogs in a series of incidents across the UK over the past week, according to a charity.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said it had received reports of incidents in Essex, Norfolk, Kent, Yorkshire and Northumberland.

It also said a team of its medics were verbally abused at Druridge Bay, Northumberland, on Tuesday while tending to a seal that had been chased by an out-of-control dog.

Meanwhile, police in Essex said they had received reports of young people throwing stones at a seal at Walton-on-the-Naze.

Other cases included seals being repeatedly kicked and chased into the sea.

On Good Friday, there were five incidents reported to BDMLR before lunchtime, the most it has ever had in such a small space of time.

Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation at BDMLR, said: “It’s hard to say why some people think it is OK to stone seals, drag them around by their flippers or intentionally set their dogs on them.

“Clearly they do not care about the welfare of the animal and only what they can get out of doing such cruel actions.”

During the spring there are often young seals on beaches, only recently independent of their mothers, who may be more vulnerable.

Mr Jarvis added: “Some of these seal pups have actually already been weak, sick or injured and have been less able to defend themselves or escape back into the sea, which makes these attacks doubly harrowing to hear about and deal with for our team.”

