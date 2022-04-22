Man ‘fell to his death from burning flat after police arrived to hunt arsonist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Man ‘fell to his death from burning flat after police arrived to hunt arsonist’

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 5.15pm
A man fell to his death from a burning high-rise flat after police arrived to hunt a suspected arsonist living there, it has emerged (PA)
A man fell to his death from a burning high-rise flat after police arrived to hunt a suspected arsonist living there, it has emerged (PA)

A man fell to his death from a burning high-rise flat after police arrived to hunt a suspected arsonist living there, it has emerged.

Detectives had been investigating three attempted arson attacks on local properties in the early hours of Wednesday and used CCTV footage to identify the occupant of the 14th-storey flat, in Green Court, Luton, as a suspect, Bedfordshire Police said.

Five officers were sent to the home, in a 15-storey block, at around 4am on Thursday but arrived to find the entrance on fire.

They tried to get inside to rescue the man but were overcome by the blaze, police said.

One suffered serious burns and remained in hospital on Friday. The others were treated for “minor injuries and smoke inhalation” and discharged.

Emergency services were called but police said the “fire took further hold of the flat” before the man, in his 50s, fell from a window and “sadly died”.

He had not been formally identified by Friday afternoon.

Police have contacted the next of kin of the person they believe him to be, while the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: “This is a tragic case and we are working hard to establish all of the facts of what took place.

“Our focus on Thursday was on identifying the man who had died and tracing his family members before we released any further information publicly.

“We have also been carefully recovering all possible evidence from the scene and assisting residents who had been displaced from their homes.

“What is clear from the evidence collected so far is the bravery of the attending officer, who tried to fight through the flames to save the man inside.

“Our thoughts remain with both him as he recovers in hospital and the loved ones of the man who sadly died.”

More than 100 residents were evacuated from the building on Thursday morning, with the majority allowed back into their flats by the evening.

Anyone with information which may aid the investigation is asked to call 101 or get in touch with police through

beds.police.uk/ro/report

, quoting Operation Cheagle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier