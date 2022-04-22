Tom Grennan thanks fans for ‘unbelievable’ support after New York attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tom Grennan thanks fans for ‘unbelievable’ support after New York attack

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 10.01pm
Tom Grennan (Lesley Martin/PA)
Tom Grennan (Lesley Martin/PA)

Tom Grennan has thanked his fans for their “unbelievable” support after he was attacked outside a bar in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The singer, 26, is recovering from an ruptured eardrum sustained during the robbery, which took place following his concert in New York that night.

His manager John Dawkins released a statement on Thursday detailing the “unprovoked attack” and announcing that his upcoming Washington DC show was being postponed so he could recuperate.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, the Little Bit of Love star told fans that he was on medication but in good spirits.

He said: “I thought I’d come on here and let you know that I’m all good and that the support that I have been seeing is unbelievable and very overwhelming and I can’t believe it, so thank you so much.

“This 24 hours has been crazy. It’s been a bit of a madness, to be honest with you. But I thought I’d come on here and let you know what actually went on. It was just wrong place, wrong time. And I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and I was like, ‘Woah, what went on?’.

“I have got a ruptured eardrum. Luckily enough my jaw is fine. I have got a bit of concussion but I am on meds at the moment so that is kind of taking the pain away. I filed the police report and the NYPD were great, they were brilliant. Wrong place, wrong time. But just a crazy 24 hours.”

Grennan said his US fans were his “main priority” and that he did not want to let anyone down so had decided to continue with his tour.

The Bedford-born singer was nominated for two awards at the 2022 Brits – British song of the year for Little Bit of Love and best rock/alternative act.

