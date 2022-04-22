Healed sea turtle released to mark Earth Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Healed sea turtle released to mark Earth Day

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 10.23pm
Bette Zirkelbach, right, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, observes TJ Sharp, a juvenile green sea turtle, crawl into the ocean at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Florida (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
A rehabilitated green sea turtle has been released back to the ocean in the US to mark Earth Day.

Several hundred onlookers watched on Marathon’s Sombrero Beach in the Florida Keys as staff from the Keys-based Turtle Hospital released TJ Sharp, a 65lb (30kg) juvenile sea turtle that was rescued in February.

The endangered reptile had been discovered floating offshore, unable to dive and visibly affected by fibropapillomatosis, a condition that causes cauliflower-like tumours and affects sea turtles around the world.

TJ’s condition upon arrival at the Turtle Hospital required surgical removal of the tumours and treatment with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a nourishing diet of greens and mixed seafood.

Bette Zirkelbach, left, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, and hospital founder Richie Moretti, right, remove TJ Sharp, a juvenile green sea turtle, from a carrying tray before releasing the reptile into the ocean in honour of Earth Day in Marathon, Florida
Bette Zirkelbach, left, manager of the Turtle Hospital, and hospital founder Richie Moretti remove TJ Sharp from a carrying tray before releasing the reptile into the ocean (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

“Sea turtles are the oldest animal known to man – to be able to take a sea turtle, rehabilitate it and return it to its ocean home on Earth Day, it’s just an amazing day,” Turtle Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach said.

Ms Zirkelbach said that although Earth Day is recognised once a year, humans can take daily steps to protect marine resources and help ensure the survival of sea turtles.

“What people need to do to make every day Earth Day is to reduce single-use plastics, keep trash out of our oceans and help keep our planet clean,” Ms Zirkelbach added.

