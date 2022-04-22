Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot an estimated £114 million By Press Association April 22 2022, 10.29pm The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning an estimated £114 million jackpot is up for grabs if a single UK ticketholder wins. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ticketholders are in with the chance to win a £114 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw after there were no winners of the top prize on Friday. The winning numbers were 06, 11, 21, 35, 36 – and the Lucky Star numbers were 01 and 09. A total of five players did scoop the second prize of £139,419.20 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star number. The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning an estimated £114 million jackpot is up for grabs if a single UK ticketholder wins. There were also no winners of the EuroMillions HotPicks. The winning Thunderball numbers were 07, 08, 17, 24, 32 – and the Thunderball was 11. No one managed to match all five numbers plus the Thunderball to win the prize of £500,000. However, one person won £5,000 after matching the five numbers without the Thunderball, Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Saturday’s Lotto jackpot at £7.1m after no top prize winners in midweek draw Boris Becker denies giving officials the ‘runaround’ over missing trophies Boris Becker ‘shocked and embarrassed’ at being made bankrupt, court told Bad publicity damaged my brand, Boris Becker tells court