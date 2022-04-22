Drug for overactive bladder could be made available over counter for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Drug for overactive bladder could be made available over counter for first time

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 12.03am
A treatment for overactive bladder could be made available without prescription for the first time (Chris Ison/PA)
Millions of women suffering from an overactive bladder have been urged to take part in a consultation that could make a treatment available over the counter for the first time.

The call for evidence, launched on Saturday, could lead to the medicine Aquiette being reclassified so that it can be obtained at a pharmacy without a prescription.

It is estimated that around one in six women in the UK have symptoms associated with overactive bladder, such as the sudden, uncontrolled need to urinate which can lead to accidental leaks.

Aquiette tablets are used to treat women with milder symptoms of the condition which cannot be controlled by bladder training alone.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is calling on people with the condition, as well as healthcare professionals with experience of treating it, to share their views in the reclassification consultation.

Dr Laura Squire, chief healthcare quality and access officer at the MHRA, said: “For many women, an overactive bladder can make day-to-day living extremely challenging.

“It can impact on relationships, on work, on social life, and it can lead to anxiety and depression.

“Fortunately there are treatments around, and from today you will have a chance to have your say on whether one of those treatments, Aquiette, can be available for the first time without a prescription.”

Minister for women’s health Maria Caulfield said: “When it comes to sensitive issues such as bladder control, speaking to a GP may act as a barrier for some women to seek help.

“Reclassification of Aquiette would enable women to access vital medication without needing a prescription.”

