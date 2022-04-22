Nature lovers urged to enjoy spring blossom spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Nature lovers urged to enjoy spring blossom spectacle

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 12.03am
A woman lifts her child into the air under an avenue of blossom trees in Greenwich Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
A woman lifts her child into the air under an avenue of blossom trees in Greenwich Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nature lovers are being urged to enjoy the fleeting seasonal spectacle of spring blossom to help boost their wellbeing.

Saturday marks the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch Day – now in its second year – which involves the widespread sharing of images of spring blossom across social media, and aims to help people in the UK appreciate the unique beauty of this stage of the calendar year.

Some of the images, recorded by people from locations such as their own gardens, public parks and the countryside, will also feature in #BlossomWatch adverts in 17 UK cities including London, Cardiff and Belfast with special personal dedications.

One of the images chosen for adverts in Nottingham, taken by Franz Zubieta Mariscal at the University of Nottingham campus, is dedicated to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Blossom Watch day 2022
A couple embrace under a blossom tree in Greenwich Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “For me, blossom represents the main virtue of mankind: resilience.

“There is always a point at which cold becomes light and darkness turns into colour.”

The National Trust said it hopes for a warm and blooming spring after a sharp dip in temperatures at the end of March meant some delicate blossoms such as magnolia were unable to reach their full glory.

Andy Jasper, head of gardens and parkland at the National Trust, said it was a particularly good year for Britons to enjoy blossoms in their gardens.

“Despite some sharp frosts in late March which affected some magnolia in some parts of the country, we will hopefully see a longer season with much more blossom to enjoy this year,” he said.

A #BlossomWatch advert featuring an image taken by Franz Zubieta Mariscal
A #BlossomWatch advert featuring an image taken by Franz Zubieta Mariscal (National Trust/PA)

For Sarah Lawrenson, 47, whose blossom image will appear in adverts in Manchester, her inspiration was drawn from her newfound appreciation of wildflowers during the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

“I was furloughed from my job and future seemed so uncertain that I found great comfort in seeing the seasons pass through my love of both nature and photography,” Ms Lawrenson said.

“My parents were shielding and I loved the idea of bringing nature back to those stuck inside.

“Blossom itself brings so much promise of warmer, brighter times to come, so #BlossomWatch was a fantastic opportunity to help people to enjoy this wonderful time and share the joy and positivity.”

This year’s #BlossomWatch campaign has already seen more than 53,000 images shared across social media, with the National Trust’s own social media channels receiving more than 5.5 million views.

To get involved with #BlossomWatch Day, share an image of a blossom in bloom using #BlossomWatch.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/blossom-watch for more information.

