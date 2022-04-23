Edward and Sophie exchange gifts with Saint Lucia PM after red carpet welcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Edward and Sophie exchange gifts with Saint Lucia PM after red carpet welcome

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 1.11am
The Earl and Countess of Wessex exchanged gifts with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia after they received a red carpet guard of honour on their arrival in the country (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex exchanged gifts with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia after they received a red carpet guard of honour on their arrival in the country (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex exchanged gifts with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia after they received a red carpet guard of honour on their arrival in the country.

Sophie and Edward on Friday began their seven-day tour of the Caribbean where they are also scheduled to visit two other nations, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, after the 11th hour postponement of the Grenada leg of their trip.

The Platinum Jubilee tour was organised to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, and it comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were criticised for some elements of their recent Caribbean tour, deemed to hark back to colonial days.

Sophie and Edward presented Prime Minister Philip Pierre with a photograph of themselves and a Jubilee box as a “token of appreciation” when they met him at his residence on Friday evening.

In return, Saint Lucia’s PM gave the pair a painting of one of the island’s turtles rolled up in a long black tube, and before discovering what the gift inside the tube was, Edward joked: “It’s not a fishing rod.”

The couple then signed the guest book to complete their first day of engagements.

Earl and Countess of Wessex visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
The Countess of Wessex, who is accompanying her husband the Earl of Wessex, arrives at Hewanorra International Airport in St Lucia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Before meeting Mr Pierre, Sophie and Edward visited the acting governor general Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles.

On their arrival at Hewanorra International Airport earlier on Friday, the royals were greeted in the sunshine by the deputy prime minister Dr Ernest Hilaire and the aide-de-camp to the governor general, Captain Cyril Saltibus, after they disembarked their British Airways flight.

Sophie, wearing a red dress, joined her husband as they walked down the red carpet to a platform, where Edward stood to receive the guard of honour while the island’s police band performed the country’s national anthem.

Earl and Countess of Wessex visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
The pair received a red carpet welcome on their arrival into the country (Joe Giddens/PA)

The week-long tour will see Sophie and Edward “meet communities, local entrepreneurs and craftspeople, and young people” as well as athletes training for the Commonwealth Games.

No further details were given for Thursday’s postponement of the Grenada leg of the tour.

It is understood that the planning of the royal tour involved discussions between the host countries, royal officials and other parties.

