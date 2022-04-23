Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool may end up qualifying for Europa Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool may end up qualifying for Europa Conference League

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 9.01am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits last season he was concerned his side would end up playing in the Europa Conference League (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there were times last season when he feared having to play in the Europa Conference League.

Sunday’s visit of Everton for the 240th Merseyside derby is the one-year anniversary of a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle which put their Premier League top-four hopes in serious danger.

They went on to win their remaining five matches and comfortably finish third as the likes of Chelsea and Leicester faded and since that draw with Newcastle they have dropped only 20 points from a possible 111.

It has seen them win the League Cup, reach the FA Cup final, Champions League semi-final and sit one point behind Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool players appear dejected
Liverpool’s draw with Newcastle last season left them in danger of missing out on the Champions League (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“What we did last year, what the boys did last year, was very special in such a difficult situation,” he said.

“To get qualified for the Champions League was massive. There were a lot of moments before the Newcastle game – I didn’t know that was one year ago – where I thought, ‘Ah that’s difficult and we will not make that this year’.

“We had moments where we thought, ‘OK, hopefully we don’t have to play Conference League.’ That’s how it is because it’s, ‘OK, when does that start?’ and then you have to readjust the pre-season planning and all these kind of things.

“I remember these thoughts. And then the boys won five games in a spectacular manner – West Brom, Ali’s (goalkeeper Alison Becker) header, all these kind of things. Outstanding, I loved each bit of it.”

Alisson Becker scores a header
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a crucial goal at West Brom last season (Tim Keeton/PA)

After their struggles in defending their title last season, severely impacted by losing three first-choice defenders, many pundits did not have Liverpool down to be contenders this season.

But already this campaign has exceeded expectations, although Klopp insists he did not have specific targets in mind when it began.

“I didn’t expect us to win the Carabao Cup, be in an FA Cup final, semi-final of the Champions League and one point behind the leader of the table,” he added.

“I didn’t think about that, to be honest, but I knew we will be better.

“But saying that, we knew in the moment when we can bring Ibou (summer signing Ibrahima Konate) and when the other three boys (Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip) are back, we will be stronger, that’s clear.

“When you are third and will be stronger and had a bad year for different reasons, it is a normal human reaction that you intensify pretty much all efforts.

“That’s what we did but then we had an absolutely OK first part of the season, but it was not that people were over the moon when you are 14 points behind the leader (in January) and probably a lot of other teams in between us and them.

“But again, what the boys made of that was pretty special so far. We knew we will be better but that we will be in this position, I had no idea about.”

