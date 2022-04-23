In Pictures: Female artists dominate Venice Biennale for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
In Pictures: Female artists dominate Venice Biennale for first time

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 10.01am Updated: April 23 2022, 10.09am
A visitor takes a pictures of the sculpture Anonymous, part of the Sovereignty installation by artist Simone Leigh, at the US pavilion (AP)
For the first time in its 127-year history, the Venice Biennale – the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair – features a majority of female and gender non-conforming artists.

Under the curatorial direction of Cecilia Alemani, the event puts the spotlight on artists who have been long overlooked despite prolific careers, while also investigating themes including gender norms, colonialism and climate change.

Ms Alemani’s main show, titled The Milk Of Dreams, opens alongside 80 national pavilions after a one-year pandemic delay.

The biennale runs until November 27.

Latifa Echakhch
Artist Latifa Echakhch and her installation (AP)
Italy Venice Biennale Swiss Pavillion
It is only the fourth of the Biennale’s 59 editions to be under female curation (AP)
A sculpture of a woman
The Last Garment sculpture, part of the Sovereignty installation by artist Simone Leigh (AP)
The 'Sovereignty' sculpture
Simone Leigh’s Sovereignty sculpture (AP)
Two sculptures
Cupboard, right, and Sphinx by Simone Leigh – the first black woman to headline the US pavilion at the art fair (AP)
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
We Walked The Earth by Danish artist Uffe Isolotto (AP)
Ukraine pavilion
Fountain Of Exhaustion by Pavlo Makov at the Ukraine pavilion (AP)
Swiss artwork
The Concert installation by Latifa Echakhch, at Switzerland’s pavilion (AP)
Japanese art
Satoshi Hama, a member of the artistic collective Dumb Type, poses inside the Japanese pavilion (AP)
UK art installation
Feeling Her Way by artist Sonia Boyce, at the Great Britain’s pavilion (AP)
'To Ukraine'
A square dedicated to Ukraine (AP)

