Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport due to strike

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 11.49am
KLM airplanes sit in Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam (AP)
Dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike to protest against working conditions and staff shortages.

The strike by KLM baggage handlers coincided with the first day of school holidays in some regions, with many families flying on holiday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in many countries.

KLM said in a statement that the strike “has far-reaching consequences for our customers and other colleagues at this busy time”.

The carrier said it is in talks with the striking staff.

Schiphol warned on its website of delays and cancellations and advised passengers to contact their airline for flight information.

