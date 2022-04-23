In Pictures: Vintage vehicles pop their trunks for car boot sale By Press Association April 23 2022, 12.47pm Event organiser Luigia Minichiello adjusts her glasses in the wing mirror of a Lambretta (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fans of classic cars and bagging a bargain are combining their passions this weekend at an event in central London. The Classic Car Boot Sale in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross offers second-hand delights amid vintage vehicles, including pick-up trucks and scooters. To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors on display have been updated with electric engines. Two men sit in front of a classic Ford truck (James Manning/PA) A view through the windscreen of a classic car (James Manning/PA) A 1965 Mercedes W111 coupe (James Manning/PA) Scooter enthusiast Bell Watson stands with his 1966 Lambretta (James Manning/PA) A visitor admires a hot rod (James Manning/PA) A man browses vinyl records in front of a 1965 VW Campervan (James Manning/PA) A 1957 Oldsmobile (James Manning/PA) A stallholder arranges boxes next to her 1967 Citroen DBS (James Manning/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Covid-delayed Angus auction will put old car fans on the route to recovery Driver seriously injured and £25,000 vintage car written off in A9 crash