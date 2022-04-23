Bedworth knife rampage: three stabbed and several more injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Bedworth knife rampage: three stabbed and several more injured

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.31pm Updated: April 23 2022, 6.19pm
The force believes the suspect, from Bedworth, walked along Coventry Road and Gilbert Close, where he assaulted at least 10 people just before 8am (Google Street View/PA)
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after at least 10 people were injured including three suffering stab wounds.

The suspect’s mental health is being assessed following the rampage in Bedworth town centre, just north of Coventry, Warwickshire Police said.

A man in his 20s who was stabbed is in a stable condition in hospital, while another man and a woman with knife injuries have been discharged, the force said.

Police believe the suspect, from Bedworth, walked along Coventry Road and Gilbert Close, where he attacked at least 10 people just before 8am.

Officers said the victims identified so far are helping with the investigation.

A local shopkeeper told Coventry Live the attacker threatened staff in a store with scissors before he was detained by police.

They said: “A man assaulted people coming from town and supposedly kicked a man’s dog.

“I heard he pulled a pair of scissors on staff inside a shop and then police Tasered him and arrested him.

“One of our customers was going into the town, the man had a go at him, then they came back up here covered in blood.”

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins appealed for witnesses and the injured to come forward if they have not already.

He said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“We have a man in custody and are not looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident.

“We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted by the suspect.

“If you were approached by the suspect or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Any information you may have could really assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information, or with dashcam or phone footage of the Coventry Road and Gilbert Close area between 7.45am and 8.05am can call 101, quoting incident number 91 of 23 April.

Details can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

