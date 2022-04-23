Edward and Sophie met with colonialism protests on second leg of Caribbean tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Edward and Sophie met with colonialism protests on second leg of Caribbean tour

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 6.09pm Updated: April 23 2022, 6.53pm
Protesters with with banners protesting against British colonialism as the Earl and the Countess of Wessex arrive at Government House in St Vincent and the Grenadines, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been met with banners protesting against British colonialism on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.

Edward and Sophie had initially received a friendly welcome on their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, but a group of around 15 protesters displayed placards as they made their way to Government House on the island on Saturday.

Banners on show included “end to colonialism” and “#CompensationNow”.

The protests come shortly after warnings from the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission, which urged Edward and Sophie to avoid “phoney sanctimony” over slavery.

In an open letter to the pair, the organisation said: “We hear the phony sanctimony of those who came before you that these crimes are a ‘stain on your history’.

“For us, they are the source of genocide and of continuing deep international injury, injustice and racism.

“We hope you will respect us by not repeating the mantra.

“We are not simpletons.”

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex arrive at Argyle International Airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines (Joe Giddens/PA)

Other placards used in the protest on Saturday included “down with neo-colonialism” and “Britain your debt is outstanding”.

The demonstration comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were criticised for some elements of their recent Caribbean tour, deemed to hark back to colonial days.

Before the protest, Edward and Sophie received their second red carpet and guard of honour of the tour after landing in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday, as scouts, girl guides and cadets waved the national flag.

Steel drums playing One Love by Bob Marley was the backdrop to the couple’s official welcome to the island.

The Countess of Wessex meeting members of the La Gracia Dance Company (Joe Giddens/PA)

The reception for the couple was initially friendly, and they were presented with a bouquet of flowers by primary school pupil Ashley Church.

Before standing on a platform to observe a guard of honour, Edward was greeted by governor general Dame Susan Dougan, followed by acting prime minister Montgomery Daniel.

The couple carried out separate engagements for part of their one-day trip to the island.

The Countess of Wessex meeting Cadets, Scouts and Girl Guides as she arrives at Argyle International Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sophie, who wore a floral dress on Saturday, visited a community college, where she was welcomed by the La Gracia Dance Company.

The dancers, all of a variety of ages, put on a short performance for the countess to a song with lyrics such as “welcome to St Vincent”.

She posed for pictures with the children before heading onto a number of stalls set up next to the college theatre.

The countess then met representatives of two organisations – Persons With Disabilities, and the Society Of And For The Blind.

Sophie, who is a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, included it as part of schedule in order to continue her work championing the need for for support and equality for blind and partially sighted people.

She also sat with representatives of women’s groups and business leaders to hear about their experiences of last year’s eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

The Earl of Wessex during the ceremonial welcome at Argyle International Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

At the same time, Edward visited the island’s national stadium where he met athletes training for Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games.

He observed two sprint races held in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

The earl also watched the end of a T10 women’s cricket match and met some of the country’s netball and tennis teams.

Later on Saturday, after the couple have lunch with the governor general and the islands’ acting prime minister, they will visit the botanical gardens.

The pair are due to plant a tree to mark the Queen’s 70 years as monarch, before hearing about the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before departing, Edward and Sophie will travel to the prime minister’s residence for a meeting with the acting prime minister and members of cabinet.

