Fans pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after death of newborn son

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 7.25pm
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a landmark goal in his first game since the death of his newborn son (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal and Manchester United fans united in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

Ronaldo was warmly applauded from all sides of the stadium in the seventh minute following the death this week of his newborn son.

Arsenal went on to win the game 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish, while Ronaldo scored United’s goal and pointed to the sky in poignant celebration.

It was the Portugal forward’s 100th Premier League goal and reduced the deficit to 2-1 after Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka’s penalty had put Arsenal 2-0 up. Granit Xhaka scored the Gunners’ third goal in the second half.

Ronaldo thanked the crowd at Anfield on Tuesday after United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool for their show of compassion.

A fan-led minute’s applause was held at Anfield in the absence of Ronaldo, who missed the match after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their baby son had died on Monday.

During Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal, United acknowledged the show of support from the home fans with a message on Twitter.

United said: “A classy gesture from Arsenal supporters, with applause for @Cristiano in the seventh minute.”

Ronaldo, who has four older children, announced last October that he and his partner Georgina were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

