Firefighters battling ‘significant’ blaze at heathland in Dorset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Firefighters battling ‘significant’ blaze at heathland in Dorset

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 10.07pm
(PA)
(PA)

Firefighters are battling a “significant” blaze at a heathland in Dorset.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service said it attended the incident at Canford Heath in Poole on Saturday afternoon after the fire was being “driven” by strong winds.

Scenes on social media showed huge orange flames covering a vast area of rural land, with thick smoke pouring into the air.

Canford Heath is known for being the largest heathland in Dorset, and the largest lowland heath in the UK.

It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a part of the Dorset Heathlands Special Protection Area.

Roads have been closed around the area with fire crews and police officers working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service said on Twitter: “Unfortunately, we’re dealing with a significant fire on #CanfordHeath.

“Our firefighters are working hard to get the fire under control as it’s being driven by the strong winds. Please can all walkers, cyclists and onlookers avoid the heath.”

Dorset Police said: “Officers attended to assist the fire service and ensure the safety of members of the public.

“They left the scene at around 4.30pm. Enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

The blaze is described as ‘significant’ (Elizabeth Leddy/Twitter)

Elizabeth Leddy, 28, from Poole, told the PA news agency there were multiple fire engines at the scene, with roads near to her house closed off.

She added: “The flames were close to spreading to the trees on the roadside at the intersection of Canford Heath road and Sherborn Crescent, they looked significant.

“The amount of smoke pluming out was like no Heath fire I’ve seen before.”

Another nearby resident said the “scary” fire meant she was stuck on her road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier