Man, 23, charged with murder following double stabbing in Manchester

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 9.43am
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder following a double stabbing in Manchester.

Neri Morse, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened on Pollard Street in the Ancoats area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Another man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital and treated for leg injuries.

Neri Morse was pronounced dead at the scene (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Rushaun Brown, of Higher Ardwick, has been charged with murder, section 18 assault and possession of a bladed article and will appear in court.

A second 23-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have made swift progress in the investigation into Neri’s death, including making two arrests and bringing a murder charge.

“But the investigation is still very much active as the team continues to pursue all lines of enquiry and we will be speaking to all of those involved in this incident.

“We would implore any witnesses, including those on the street and in vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward with any information.

“No matter how insignificant you may think that information might be, it could be crucial in a complex investigation such as this and my team of detectives will explore all information provided.

“There are a number of simple ways to contact police and provide information, including the uploading of CCTV and other media to our dedicated major incident public portal.”

Brown will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

