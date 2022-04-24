Nine miners confirmed dead as search goes on for survivors following blasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Nine miners confirmed dead as search goes on for survivors following blasts

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 5.51pm
Rescuers join the search for the miners missing underground in Poland (AP Photo)
Rescuers join the search for the miners missing underground in Poland (AP Photo)

The death toll from accidents in recent days at two coal mines in southern Poland has increased to nine after four miners were brought to the surface and pronounced dead, authorities said on Sunday.

The miners were among 10 missing since an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine early on Saturday.

Six miners there remain missing, but there is no contact with them, and rescuers continue their search.

At the nearby Pniowek mine, five workers died and seven are missing after repeated methane blasts that started on Wednesday. The search for the missing there was suspended on Friday after new explosions late on Thursday injured 10 rescue workers, some seriously.

Both mines are operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, in the Jastrzebie-Zdroj region, close to the Czech border.

The majority of Poland’s energy comes from coal, a proportion that is drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental groups who are concerned about CO2 emissions and meeting climate change goals.

Most Polish coal mines are in the southern Silesia region. Many are characterised by the high presence of methane in the rock.

Poland has been scaling down the use of coal and recently the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, ordered coal imports from Russia and its ally Belarus discontinued – in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but also as part of Poland’s years-long drive to reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources.

