Man arrested after woman goes missing

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 10.07pm
Police stock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police stock (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man is under arrest as police hunt the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning, Lancashire Police said.

The force said a man, aged 50, from Burnley has been arrested in connection with their investigation and is currently helping police with inquiries.

Police say at about 9.30am on Friday a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.

She has not been seen since.

Her sister, Sarah Kenyon, writing on Facebook said: “It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone.

Lancashire Police have appealed for information or dashcam footage for anyone who was in the area of Bolton by Bowland or has seen Ms Kenyon or the transit van.