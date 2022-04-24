Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 10.23pm
Police ‘Do not cross’ tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police 'Do not cross' tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.

Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.

The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit said no arrests have been made.

Mr Roddy said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, but it appears that the victim has sustained head and facial injuries, which were not reported to or treated by medical professionals.

“Although we have launched a murder investigation, we are currently keeping an open mind as to the circumstances that have led to the man’s death, and we would urge the local community not to speculate on the incident.

“However, at this early stage, we do believe the victim may have been assaulted by an unknown man and woman at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening outside Barton shops and was knocked to the floor.

“We are aware that he was taken home by friends, and the alarm was raised to us this morning after he did not answer the door to these friends who were concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Barton last night between 8.30pm and 10pm and believe that they witnessed the original incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

The man’s family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 858 of April 24, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

