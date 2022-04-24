Man City’s thrashing of Watford just the tonic ahead of Real Madrid tie – Rodri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man City’s thrashing of Watford just the tonic ahead of Real Madrid tie – Rodri

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 10.33pm
Manchester City’s Rodri is ready for the challenge of Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)
Midfielder Rodri believes Manchester City’s thrashing of Watford was just the tonic needed heading into this week’s clash with Real Madrid.

City looked heavy-legged against Brighton in midweek after a draining previous fortnight in which they played both Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice.

They were far more sprightly as they crushed the Hornets 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, hardly looking back after Gabriel Jesus claimed the first of his four goals in the fourth minute.

Rodri (left) hit a stunning goal against Watford
Rodri, who hit the other goal in stunning fashion, feels the Premier League leaders are now in good shape for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Spanish giants Real on Tuesday.

“You have these games – Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico – and it is so demanding,” said the Spain international. “At the end of this period you are a little bit… ‘phew’. You need to breathe a little bit.

“We now face Real Madrid in the best moment and we’ll see.

“We know exactly how they play. This is a team that, of course, have the experience of the competition and wait for their opportunity.

“They are not consistent over 90 minutes but are always dangerous. We have to be aware.

The prolific Karim Benzema will be a strong threat to City
“The first game is here at home so we have to do our best but – the way I saw our team in this match – I’m not worried.

“Maybe after the FA Cup match (against Liverpool) I felt the team were a bit weak and tired, but not in this game. It makes me hope the team is going to be good.”

One player certain to test City is Real’s prolific forward Karim Benzema, who has netted 39 goals in 40 matches this season including four across both legs of the quarter-final victory over Chelsea.

Rodri said: “He is in the best moment of his career. He understands every part of the game and is scoring goals, important goals.

“I would say, ‘f****** hell’, this guy is amazing in every game, and he not only scores goals but makes his team feel comfortable with the ball.

Pep Guardiola wants fans to make their presence felt
“He is a great player but it is not only him. We have to be aware of all of Real Madrid.”

City manager Pep Guardiola has called on fans to give the players an extra push in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said: “I ask our people, our fans, if they have nothing more interesting to do – come on, take a train, a bus, a car and come and be with us.

“It is special. For this club it is only the third time in the semi-final of the Champions League against a team who have a lot of Champions League trophies in the cabinet.

“It has to be a special night for us, give everything we have in our soul and enjoy it.”

Jesus also brushed off questions about his future to turn his full focus to the game. The Brazil striker had been the subject of speculation following strong reports linking City with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Jesus said: “This is no time to think about this.

“Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team. We have the tough, tough game on Tuesday against Real Madrid and that is my focus.”

