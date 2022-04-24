HM Sauce and Heinz Salad Queen: Sauces get royal makeover to mark Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
HM Sauce and Heinz Salad Queen: Sauces get royal makeover to mark Jubilee

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.04am Updated: April 25 2022, 10.29am
Two of Britain’s favourite condiments, HP Sauce and Heinz Salad Cream, are receiving a royal makeover to mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

Food giant Heinz is releasing limited-edition bottles on which the sauces are labelled “HM Sauce” and “Heinz Salad Queen”.

The celebratory sauces will start to appear on supermarket shelves from this week, ready to douse dishes at parties, picnics and parades over the festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

Limited-edition bottles of Heinz Salad Cream and HP Sauce, which have been renamed Heinz Salad Queen and HM Sauce, are unveiled at Windsor Castle to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Heinz handout/PA)

In an Opinium Research poll of 2,000 Britons, almost half said the Jubilee is an opportunity to savour quintessentially British foods such as afternoon tea, strawberries and cream, and fish and chips.

Anke von Hanstein, a senior brand manager at Heinz, said: “This is an extraordinary moment for the Queen and the great British public, and we want to celebrate this with two of our most well-loved and historic sauces.

“Releasing limited-edition bottles in time for the Jubilee felt like the perfect fit.

“HP sauce and Heinz Salad Cream have been on the dining tables of Brits throughout all the Queen’s reign, bringing delicious and distinctive flavours to our favourite meals.

“We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating.”

