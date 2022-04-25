Three women and a man stabbed to death in south-east London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been stabbed to death at a home in south-east London.

The victims, three women and a man, were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.

Pictures from the scene showed part of the road closed off with metal hoarding, and a number of forensic tents had been put up.

Police outside a house in Bermondsey, south-east London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. All five people are believed to have known each other.

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am to reports of a disturbance, and when police forced entry to the home they found four people with fatal stab injuries.

They are still in the process of contacting the victims’ families.