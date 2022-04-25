Woman, 23, to stand trial accused of murdering Bradley Lewis By Press Association April 25 2022, 12.19pm Bradley Lewis was described by his family as “much loved” (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 23-year-old woman will stand trial later this year after being charged with murdering a man. Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, at an address in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire. She appeared before Bristol Crown Court to be told she will face a trial from October 10. The defendant, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody. Mr Lewis was found badly hurt on the evening of March 25 2022 and taken to hospital. He died the next day. His family said he was “wonderful”, “much loved”, and “taken from us too early”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following flats fall Double murder accused Andrew Innes to stand trial next year Family of man murdered by neighbour criticise ‘toothless’ police response Residents had lived in fear of man who fatally stabbed neighbour ‘for years’