Woman, 23, to stand trial accused of murdering Bradley Lewis

A 23-year-old woman will stand trial later this year after being charged with murdering a man.

Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, at an address in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

She appeared before Bristol Crown Court to be told she will face a trial from October 10.

The defendant, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

Mr Lewis was found badly hurt on the evening of March 25 2022 and taken to hospital.

He died the next day.

His family said he was “wonderful”, “much loved”, and “taken from us too early”.