Man accused of murdering teacher Ashling Murphy, 23, to stand trial next year

The man accused of killing Irish teacher Ashling Murphy will stand trial next year.

Jozef Puska’s murder trial will begin on June 6 2013, the Central Criminal Court in Dublin has confirmed.

Ms Murphy, 23, who was a talented musician, was attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January.

Puska, 31, appeared in court in Dublin on Monday via video link.