Man accused of murdering teacher Ashling Murphy, 23, to stand trial next year By Press Association April 25 2022, 1.55pm Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore, died in January (Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The man accused of killing Irish teacher Ashling Murphy will stand trial next year. Jozef Puska’s murder trial will begin on June 6 2013, the Central Criminal Court in Dublin has confirmed. Ms Murphy, 23, who was a talented musician, was attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January. Puska, 31, appeared in court in Dublin on Monday via video link. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Woman, 23, to stand trial accused of murdering Bradley Lewis Double murder accused Andrew Innes to stand trial next year Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan due to stand trial accused of groping 15-year-old boy Murdered teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, vows Charles