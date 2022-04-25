Disruption to council and school services as Unite workers strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Disruption to council and school services as Unite workers strike over pay

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 2.59pm
Strike action by Unite trade union has disrupted council services across Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Up to two weeks of strike action by council and Housing Executive workers began on Monday in Northern Ireland.

Unite members in local councils across Northern Ireland began their strike on Monday, with disruption predicted to council and Housing Executive services over the next two weeks.

Unite is among the largest public sector trade unions.

Workers are striking as part of a dispute over a local government pay offer of 1.75%, which Unite has branded a “real terms pay cut” amid the rising cost of living and surging inflation.

Unite workers in the Education Authority are also set to go on strike from Tuesday April 26, with special schools and some school transport set to be hit by disruption.

Kieran Molloy, a Unite shop steward, was at a picket line in Belfast on Monday.

He told PA news agency: “We are on strike because we have rejected the insulting 1.75% offer made by the employers last year.

“We are also in dispute with our local employers, local authorities and other employers.

“We are hoping to have the other unions join with us locally and collectively to that we can negotiate with the employers locally.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “The offer of 1.75% is completely unacceptable – it’s a huge wage cut.

“All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling that public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating.”

The strike will initially hit services in the Housing Executive and across nine councils, as well as in three further education colleges across Northern Ireland.

It is set to last from April 25 to May 1 and then from May 3 to May 8.

Unite members working for the Education Authority will also go on strike from April 26 to May 1 and then from May 3 to May 8.

In a statement, Belfast City Council predicted “some disruption” to council services over the next two weeks.

It confirmed that some public toilets and playgrounds will be closed by the strike.

“This regional action is impacting on local government services across Northern Ireland, as well as in England and Wales.

“The majority of our services are expected to operate as normal, or with minimal disruption, but it is likely the strike will have an impact on some waste collection and street cleaning routes, as well as other frontline services and council venues.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council also said that the strike would have a “considerable impact” on services.

“Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action,” the council said in a statement.

“As a result of the strike action council is experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services.

“The level of impact is variable across all services.”

The council said that street cleaning services were “severely impacted”, while a considerable number of recycling centres have also been closed.

