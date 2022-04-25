John Higgins gets a ‘bit of rhythm going’ as he reaches last eight in Sheffield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
John Higgins gets a ‘bit of rhythm going’ as he reaches last eight in Sheffield

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 3.49pm
John Higgins, pictured, eased to victory over Noppon Saengkham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
John Higgins reached the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the 16th time after wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham in Sheffield.

The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.

He won the first upon their resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 then came agonisingly close to a maximum before hitting a tough last red into the jaws.

“Last night was obviously massive for me and it left me with one foot in the quarter-finals but you’ve got to stay professional and get those extra few frames,” said Higgins.

“I feel like I’m starting to get a bit of rhythm going. You need to try and build up in this tournament – you very rarely look at past champions who have gone through the card and blitzed people.”

Former champion Stuart Bingham stepped on the gas to sink Kyren Wilson 13-9 and join Higgins in the last eight.

Resuming at 8-8, Bingham won the opening frame of the day before three consecutive half-centuries took him one away from victory.

Wilson cleared the colours to claim a tense 21st frame and keep his hopes alive, but missed his chance in the next, enabling Bingham to set up a last-eight clash with either Judd Trump or Anthony McGill.

