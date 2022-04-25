Same-sex couple ‘proud to be part of history’ after Antarctic wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Same-sex couple ‘proud to be part of history’ after Antarctic wedding

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 6.51pm
Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, 41 and 49, celebrating in the British Antarctic Territory (Richard Turner/PA)
Two RRS Sir David Attenborough crew members have become the first same-sex couple to marry in the British Antarctic Territory.

Stewards Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, 41 and 49, have been together for 20 years and were married by Will Whatley, the ship’s captain, at the British Antarctic Survey’s Rothera Research Station.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Bourne said he is “proud to be part of history”, saying it was “the best day” of his life.

“To say it was amazing is an understatement. It was an unforgettable day.”

The pair were married under the Antarctic sunshine on the ship’s deck (Richard Turner/PA)

As part of the RRS Sir David Attenborough’s catering team, the pair began their day at 5.30am in the ship’s galley, where they prepared for the ceremony.

Then, with the sun shining, they gathered alongside the ship’s crew and teams from Rothera Research Station to tie the knot.

Mr Bourne said the crew have “supported us every single step of the way”.

“I feel privileged to work with such an amazing team,” he added.

The couple were joined by members of the ship’s crew, and teams from Rothera Research Station (Richard Turner/PA)

The pair are both experienced seafarers and have travelled the world together on a variety of ships.

They met in December 2002 while working for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and later deployed to the Middle East onboard RFA Sir Percivale.

“When we got back (from the Middle East) after six months, our relationship had established itself. We’ve been together ever since,” Mr Bourne told PA.

The marriage will be registered by the British Antarctic Territory Government and is to be valid in the UK (Jonathan Witherstone/PA)

Mr Carpenter joined the British Antarctic Survey in 2020 and the couple realised the Antarctica would be the perfect spot for the wedding.

“It’s a completely different world from what we’re all used to. This is such a special part of the world,” Mr Bourne explained.

After the ceremony, the happy pair were treated to speeches from their best men – both crew members- telegrams and toasts, followed by music from the ship’s doctor.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, docked at Rothera Research Station (Jonathan Witherstone/PA)

Mr Whatley said it was an “honour” to officiate the wedding, adding: “The RRS Sir David Attenborough is not only our place of work but also our home, and it is a privilege to help two integral members of our crew celebrate their special day.”

The British Antarctic Territory Government, based in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will register the marriage, which will be valid in the UK.

