147 heaven – the World Championship’s maximum breaks

April 25 2022, 8.55pmUpdated: April 25 2022, 9.21pm
[[title]]
[[text]]
Neil Robertson’s 147 in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski was the 12th in World Championship history.
Here PA Media takes a look back at the previous maximum moments at the Crucible:
2022: Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski, second round 2020: John Higgins v Kurt Maflin, second round, lost 13-11 2012: Stephen Hendry v Stuart Bingham, first round, won 10-4
2009: Stephen Hendry v Shaun Murphy, quarter-final, lost 13-11 2008: Ali Carter v Peter Ebdon, quarter-final, won 13-9 2008: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams, second round, won 13-7 2005: Mark Williams v Robert Milkins first round, won 10-1
2003: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Marco Fu, first round, lost 10-6 1997: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mick Price, first round, won 10-6 1995: Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White, semi-final, won 16-12 1992: Jimmy White v Tony Drago, first round, won 10-4 1983: Cliff Thorburn v Terry Griffiths, second round, won 13-12