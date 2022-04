Michigan police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Michigan police chief has publicly identified the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop.

The Grand Rapids officer has been named as Christopher Schurr, Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Mr Lyoya, 26, a black man and native of Congo, was killed after a struggle with the officer on April 4.

Family and friends of Patrick Lyoya mourn during the burial service (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

“In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,” Mr Winstrom said in a statement.

It was a reversal. In the aftermath of the shooting and the release of video, Mr Winstrom said he would withhold the officer’s name unless he was charged with a crime.

It was described as a long-standing practice that applied to the public as well as city employees.

Mr Lyoya’s family and black leaders, including the Rev Al Sharpton, repeatedly called for transparency and release of the name.

“We want his name,” Mr Sharpton shouted at Mr Lyoya’s funeral, saying authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged.

Mr Lyoya, who was unarmed, was face down on the ground when he was shot. Mr Schurr was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.

A forensic pathologist who conducted an autopsy at the family’s request said the gun was pressed to Mr Lyoya’s head when he was shot.

“Every time a young black man or woman is arrested in this town, you put their name all over the news. Every time we’re suspected of something, you put our name out there,” Mr Sharpton said.

“How dare you hold the name of a man that killed this man? We want his name.”

After the funeral, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington acknowledged the demand for the officer’s name and said he would discuss the matter with Mr Winstrom and city employment officials.

“Police reform requires evaluating many long-standing practices to ensure our actions are consistent with the best interests of the community and the individuals involved,” Mr Washington said last week.