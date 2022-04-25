Leeds earn a point from goalless draw at Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Leeds earn a point from goalless draw at Crystal Palace

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.09pm Updated: April 25 2022, 10.11pm
Leeds were only able to claim one point at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Leeds moved a point further away from the relegation zone after a lacklustre goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

In a game of few chances neither side were able to find the breakthrough.

The best of the chances fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta, but he was unable to find the net or really test Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds remain in 16th position, now five points clear of 18th-placed Everton, and Palace were able to bring an end to their three-match losing streak in all competitions, but remain in 14th.

Patrick Vieira and Leeds boss Jesse Marsch had faced each other nine times while in charge of New York City and New York Red Bulls respectively and the games were often fiery, and the one at Selhurst Park also had its moments of tension just before the break.

After the early exchanges in the midfield, Palace had the first opportunity of the match with a long, direct ball over the top to Mateta, who chipped the ball over Meslier, but Diego Llorente was able to get back and clear.

Palace had another chance in the 11th minute when Nathaniel Clyne crossed the ball towards Wilfried Zaha, who was well-positioned, but his header lacked sufficient power and Meslier was able to gather.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could not find the net
Jean-Philippe Mateta could not find the net (John Walton/PA)

Leeds had to scramble the ball away in the 15th minute when Conor Gallagher cleverly picked out Jordan Ayew who passed towards the back post, but Mateta was not able to get there and slot home.

Leeds had to wait until the 27th minute for their first corner of the game, which fell to Liam Cooper but his effort was straight at Vicente Guaita.

Just before half-time, there were tensions from both sides and the players squared up on a couple of occasions but it was calmed down.

Leeds had an opportunity at the start of the second half, after a lacklustre opening 45, when Stuart Dallas picked out Raphinha on the wing, and he cut in but took too long trying to take his shot which deflected wide.

With both sides unable to showcase their quality in the final third, Dallas resorted to trying his luck from distance, but it was wide of Guaita’s goal.

Shortly afterwards Zaha had another chance to play in Mateta through the centre but his pass lacked pace and Leeds were able to clear. In the 66th minute, Zaha did pick out Mateta but his attempt blazed over the bar.

Palace looked to be edging closer to breaking the deadlock when Meslier had to make an important save to deny Zaha’s curled effort.

Gallagher had a chance with less than five minutes remaining, but his effort from the centre of the box was also straight at the goalkeeper.

