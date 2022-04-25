Jesse Marsch hails a ‘really big point’ as Leeds hold Crystal Palace to draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jesse Marsch hails a ‘really big point’ as Leeds hold Crystal Palace to draw

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 11.37pm
Jesse Marsch was pleased with the point his Leeds players earned at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hailed a hard-fought goalless draw at Crystal Palace as a “really big point” in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation.

A forgettable, if sometimes fiery, 90 minutes at Selhurst Park could yet have yielded a pivotal result for Leeds, who sit 16th in the table.

They are now five points clear of Everton, who currently occupy the final relegation berth, but have played a game more than the Toffees.

With their next three games coming against top-four sides in Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, taking a share of the spoils in south London was key for Marsch.

“I think it’s a really big point,” he said.

“It gets us closer to our ultimate goal. If you’d said to me five games ago that in the next five games you’d pick up 11 points, I’d have signed on the dotted line. We still have a lot of things to work on.

“The result is big. Every point is important, performance not our best but defensively very stable. Second clean sheet in a row, five games unbeaten.

“We just have to take the positives away. It wasn’t so easy with 16 days to keep match sharpness and that showed a little bit but the mentality of the group and the ability of the team to fight for every inch on the pitch I think really helped us earn the point.”

League leaders and defending champions City visit West Yorkshire on Saturday night, with Marsch already having faced Pep Guardiola’s men this season.

The American was in charge of RB Leipzig as the German side lost 6-3 at the Etihad in a Champions League group game last year and Marsch knows what to expect next time out.

Marsch and Guardiola met earlier this season in the Champions League.
“Now comes to Elland Road, for me, the best team in the world,” he added,

“One of my teams this season has already played against Man City and I know what a challenge that game is.

“I know how difficult it is to limit their best players. We will have to be incredibly effective and clear with how we want to play against the ball and then we will have to find ways with the ball to try and control the ball a little more.”

The point for Palace ends a three-match losing streak for the Eagles, who still maintain hopes of a top-half finish.

Patrick Vieira pinpointed a lack of cutting edge in attack as the reason the home side did not take all three points.

