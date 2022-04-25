Cost-of-living crisis increasing demand for free connectivity, Vodafone says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Cost-of-living crisis increasing demand for free connectivity, Vodafone says

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 12.04am
A woman using her mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)
A woman using her mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)

The number of people in need of support to stay connected digitally is rising significantly in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, mobile operator Vodafone has said.

The network said its scheme with charity The Trussell Trust to provide free connectivity to people who are receiving support from food banks had seen rising demand in recent months.

Vodafone has committed to providing one million people currently living in digital exclusion with connectivity by the end of 2022 and has announced it had already done so for 250,000 through its charitable schemes, including its Everyone Connected initiatives.

The schemes see the mobile operator providing a sim card, 20GB of free data, free calls and texts each month for up to a year, providing people with the vital internet access they need to carry out many essential daily tasks.

“The pandemic and cost-of-living crisis have highlighted the scale of digital exclusion, and in particular its impact on the most vulnerable in society,” Vodafone UK chief executive Ahmed Essam said.

“Digital connectivity is essential to access work, education, healthcare, finances and to keep in touch with family and friends, yet 1.5 million households are living without internet access.

“Our everyone connected campaign puts tackling digital exclusion at the heart of our business. Our goal is to provide connectivity and support to those in society who need it most.

“By working with leading organisations like the Trussell Trust who can reach people in need, we aim to help as many people as possible stay connected.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of The Trussell Trust said it was “simply not right that more and more people in the UK are being left with no option than to use a food bank”, adding that the cost-of-living crisis was “forcing increasing numbers of people” into “impossible decisions” where they have to cut back on essentials.

“Being online and connected is one of these essentials,” she said.

“Without internet access, people can’t manage their finances, apply for job opportunities, or stay connected with doctors, schools and loved ones.

“Our partnership with Vodafone is making a real difference to the support food banks are able to give people facing hardship – being connected is an essential for all of us to survive as well as thrive.”

