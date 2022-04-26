Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 4.25am
Kylie Jenner testified on Monday that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about his new girlfriend and soon-to-be reality TV co-star Blac Chyna (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner testified on Monday that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about his new girlfriend and soon-to-be reality TV co-star Blac Chyna.

Ms Jenner said she had heard Ms Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent and had gotten a possible glimpse of it herself.

“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” Ms Jenner, now 24 and a teenager at the time, said from the witness stand at a Los Angeles trial. She said her brother did not heed her warnings, and continued with the relationship.

Ms Chyna is suing Ms Jenner and three other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show, Rob & Chyna, after one short season.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.
Ms Chyna is suing Ms Jenner and three other members of the Kardashian family (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Both Ms Chyna and Ms Jenner had previous relationships with the rapper Tyga, and Ms Chyna had a child with him. Ms Jenner said Tyga told her dark stories of his time with Ms Chyna and showed her a 6-inch knife scar he said she gave him while abusing drugs and alcohol.

Ms Jenner said that while dating Tyga, she had received at least one threatening text message from Ms Chyna.

“From what I remember she sent me a bunch of devil emojis, and said something like ’counting down the days’ until she could beat me or something,” she said. “I didn’t report it, because I assumed they were empty threats.”

Ms Jenner testified that when Rob Kardashian and Ms Chyna began dating in January of 2016, she did not trust that Ms Chyna’s love was genuine.

“I felt like me dating the father of her child had something to do with it, and maybe she was out with my brother for other reasons?”

Still, she said, she was cautiously optimistic after they announced in April 2016 that they were getting engaged, and said in May that they were having a baby together.

“I was happy for my brother at the time,” Ms Jenner said, “but just curious how it would go.”

Rob & Chyna would premiere in September, the couple would have a daughter, Dream, in November, and in December they would have an all-night celebration of their show being approved for a second season that turned into a bitter fight.

That dispute, and how violent it may have become, was at the centre of testimony from both Ms Chyna and from Ms Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner.

In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in the trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career
Ms Chyna said she was being playful when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around her fiance’s neck and grabbed his gun (Bill Robles/AP)

Ms Chyna said she was being playful when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around her fiance’s neck and grabbed his gun.

Kris Jenner, who did not witness the fight, testified through tears that she felt that Ms Chyna had tried to “murder” her son.

Kylie, whose home the two had been living in, testified that in the aftermath of the fight she saw some of the damage, and remembers her brother being emotionally traumatised, but could not recall seeing any evidence of physical injury.

She definitely came away believing the violence had been serious, she testified.

“He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me’,” Kylie Jenner said.

Ms Jenner returns to the witness stand on Tuesday.

