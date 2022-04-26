What the papers say – April 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 26

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 5.11am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The nation’s papers overwhelmingly focus on the 44 billion US dollar (£34.5 billion) Twitter take-over from the world’s wealthiest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“Musk pays a tweet £35bn for Twitter,” Metro quips.

The Guardian adds the sale puts Mr Musk in charge of a company that he has frequently criticised. The paper also reports that Health Secretary Sajid Javid is being urged to change the law to let pharmacists alter prescriptions during medicine shortages.

The Independent carries the Twitter take-over as well as the fall-out from an anonymous Tory MP’s “misogynistic” attack on Angela Rayner. The newspaper says parliament’s most senior female MP, Harriet Harman, has demanded changes to the Commons code of conduct to make misogyny an offence punishable by suspension from the house.

The Financial Times says the Tesla chief has been “unblocked” while its splash also details a big fall in UK trade ties with the EU.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph writes that lockdown and social distancing have been linked to a “worrying” surge of hepatitis cases in young children. Officials attribute the surge in cases to the lack of exposure to common infections during children’s “formative” years.

The Times reports that an “unprecedented surge” in demand for passports is putting millions of Britons’ summer holidays at risk due to huge processing delays, with ministers warning people to get applications in “as soon as possible”.

“PM’s bonfire of policies to placate angry Tories,” the i says in its front-page exclusive, reporting that Boris Johnson is planning to abandon many of his proposed bills to avoid “stoking rebellion” within his party.

The Daily Mirror covers the stabbing death of four people in south London on Monday morning, reporting that one of the victims was a grandmother

The Daily Express reports that Britain will get an extra day off with Mr Johnson “poised to approve a new Thank Holiday” to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail writes that GPs are set to to vote on cutting their opening hours from 9am to 5pm.

And the Daily Star has the “invasion of the very hungry but very, very, very slow caterpillars” on its front page in reference to a report that “poisonous caterpillars” are “invading Britain”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier