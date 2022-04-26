Critic of Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is banned from re-election bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Critic of Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is banned from re-election bid

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 8.27am
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a press conference (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Israel’s parliament has barred a longtime critic of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from running for re-election with any political faction, giving the premier a small political victory as he seeks to stabilise the country’s fragile governing coalition.

The Knesset committee voted 7-0 on Monday to take action against Amichai Chikli, declaring him a “defector”.

Mr Chikli said he will challenge the move in court.

Israeli media reported that Mr Bennett had requested the vote.

Mr Chikli has been a rebel in Mr Bennett’s Yamina party, which suffered the exit earlier this month of another member.

The departure by Idit Silman, who served as coalition whip, deprived the eight-party coalition of its 61-seat majority, less than a year after it was sworn in.

Israeli police deploy in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City
Ongoing unrest surrounding a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has prompted the small Islamist party Ra’am — the first Arab party to serve in an Israeli coalition — to temporarily suspend its participation in protest (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

That raised the prospect of a new national election at a time of rising tensions with the Palestinians.

The eight-party alliance, made up of ultranationalists, dovish parties and a small Islamist faction, is now deadlocked, with the opposition with 60 seats each in the 120-member Knesset.

That has greatly complicated the government’s ability to pass legislation and raised the risk of plunging the country into snap elections.

Labour Party leader Merav Michaeli, Israel’s transportation minister, said on Monday that all party chiefs are working together to find a way to preserve the government.

Local media reported that Mr Chikli may form a new party.

He rankled the coalition last year, when he voted with the opposition against renewing a law that kept Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

It was a major setback for Mr Bennett that cast doubt on the future of the coalition.

“Israel needs a functioning Zionist government and not a mismatched patchwork that is reliant on” the votes of Arab politicians, Mr Chikli said at the time.

Mr Bennett’s unwieldy coalition also faces other challenges.

Ongoing unrest surrounding a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has prompted the small Islamist party Ra’am — the first Arab party to serve in an Israeli coalition — to temporarily suspend its participation in protest.

