Large plume of smoke as fire crews tackle blaze at sausage factory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A large plume of smoke has been seen over a town in Essex as fire crews tackle a blaze at a sausage factory.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 5am on Tuesday after reports that a fire had broken out on an industrial site on the River Way, Harlow.

Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building on River Way, Harlow. (Dorottya Spányik/PA)

By 7.17am, there were 10 fire engines, with crews from Essex, Hertfordshire and London in attendance.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area.

Dorottya Spanyik said her husband had been working on a nightshift at Riverway Food in the industrial unit when fire alarms sounded.

“The fire was massive… you could see and feel the smoke all around Harlow,” Ms Spanyik told the PA news agency.

“My husband works there, he was there when the fire started before 6am.

“I’m not sure who alerted the fire brigade, because the whole night shift was still there when the fire alarms went off.”

Ms Spanyik said her husband has not been told when he will be able to return to work and is safe but “stressed”.

“They have no idea (when he will return), the fire was really big and even when he left the firefighters were still working to stop the fire,” she added.

“He is home now and luckily no personal injury, but he is very stressed.”

The fire in #Harlow is under control and, thanks to the hard work of crews, has been contained to one building.People nearby are still asked to keep their windows shut and avoid the area. @EssexPoliceUK are helping with road closures nearby.Full update: https://t.co/DeeHAvrs7G pic.twitter.com/rpEahkCVCJ — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) April 26, 2022

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has warned there could be travel disruption as the road is partially blocked to traffic.

Essex County Fire and Rescue service tweeted: “The fire in #Harlow is under control and, thanks to the hard work of crews, has been contained to one building.

“People nearby are still asked to keep their windows shut and avoid the area. @EssexPoliceUK are helping with road closures nearby.”