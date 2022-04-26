Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 11.03am
Lung specialist Dr Kim Harrison died a month after sustaining a serious head injury (Harrison family/PA)
The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.

Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.

He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.

Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

He was a specialist in pulmonary fibrosis, a condition where lung tissue becomes thickened or scarred, his family said, and also taught student medics.

In a tribute, they said: “Kim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend – a man of great patience, modesty and integrity.

“Kim was a well renowned and respected doctor who strove to ensure that his patients were always offered the best care.”

They continued: “Kim was an enthusiastic teacher and taught many future doctors in Cardiff and Swansea Medical Schools.

“Kim had recently retired and was enjoying a life of simple pleasures – cooking, gardening, music and researching his family history.

“He loved being with his family and friends, and was enormously proud of his four sons and baby granddaughter.”

They added: “Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and happy life. His lasting achievements and our precious memories of him will not be forgotten.

“We greatly appreciate the outstanding care that Kim received from professionals at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and the wonderful support of family and friends.”

Daniel Harrison, 37, was previously charged with Dr Harrison’s attempted murder and is in custody.

He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 13.

Anyone with any information about the attack is urged to contact South Wales Police on 101 or online, quoting reference 2200082835.

