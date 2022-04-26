Mary Lou McDonald takes legal action against RTE By Press Association April 26 2022, 11.55am Updated: April 26 2022, 3.25pm Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has launched legal proceedings against RTE (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The leader of Sinn Fein has initiated legal action against RTE. Mary Lou McDonald has begun proceedings against the Irish national broadcaster in the High Court. It is understood that the legal action relates to alleged defamation. A Sinn Fein spokesman said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.” Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan & Burke Solicitors. An RTE spokesman said the broadcaster “does not comment on legal matters”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close