Novak Djokovic able to defend Wimbledon title with Covid restrictions lifted

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 1.47pm Updated: April 26 2022, 1.55pm
Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his Wimbledon title (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his Wimbledon title after All England Club officials confirmed players will not be required to be vaccinated to compete at the tournament this summer.

The world number one, who defeated Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon crown last year, has played only three tournaments in 2022 because of entry restrictions imposed by various countries, including his deportation from Australia.

With most nations relaxing their rules around the virus, though, Djokovic should be free to play a full schedule through the clay and grass-court stretches, although he is currently still unable to enter the USA.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has only played three tournaments in 2022 (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Speaking at Wimbledon’s spring briefing, chief executive Sally Bolton said: “As you will be aware, the requirements set out by government to enter the UK do not include mandatory vaccination and, therefore, while of course it is encouraged, it will not be a conditional entry to compete at the Championships this year.”

Last year’s Covid-related restrictions, which included reduced crowds for most of the tournament and strict conditions imposed on the players, will all be lifted.

Bolton said: “We are planning to return to a normal Championships this year. And so we don’t intend to implement any of the Covid-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion.

“But we are, of course, keeping it on our radar in case we need to take further action when we continue to engage with DCMS, public health officials and with other sports.

“But this means that players will be able to return to their own choice of accommodation. We will see full capacity crowds for the whole event. And we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome back the wider tennis family to Wimbledon this year.”

