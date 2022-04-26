Elon Musk’s deal for Twitter shines light on finances of world’s richest man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Elon Musk’s deal for Twitter shines light on finances of world’s richest man

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 2.33pm
Elon Musk’s 44 billion US dollar (£35 million) mega deal to buy Twitter has thrown the spotlight on the finances of the world’s richest man and just how he has amassed his multibillion-pound fortune.

The Tesla owner has personally pledged to pump in 21 billion US dollars (£17 billion) of cash to help finance the deal, making it a takeover like no other.

It has sparked questions over how he will cover the mammoth equity portion of the deal, and how he has ended up as the richest person on the planet with a personal fortune estimated at around 270 billion US dollars (£213 billion).

The 50-year-old was born into a wealthy family in Pretoria, South Africa, with his engineer father, Errol, having once part-owned a Zambian emerald mine.

Aside from his not-so-humble beginnings, the tech pioneer showed an early aptitude with computers and designed his own video game at just 12 years old, before going on to secure his massive wealth through a raft of successful ventures.

This sets him apart from his billionaire counterparts, who struck lucky with one big success story – such as Jeff Bezos with Amazon and Mark Zuckerburg with Facebook.

Together with his brother Kimbal, Musk launched his first entrepreneurial foray by co-founding an online business directory called Zip2 in the mid-1990s.

The brothers went on to sell Zip2 to computer maker Compaq for 307 million US dollars (£242 million) in 1999, netting Musk a whopping 22 million US dollars (£17 million) and marking the first of a slew of lucrative business ideas.

He swiftly reinvested his Zip2 cash into an online banking startup called X.com, which merged with payments firm Confinity in 2000 to form a business that would later become PayPal.

Despite a chequered tenure at the group, which ended with him being fired as chief executive, Musk made a 180 million US dollar (£142 million) fortune when PayPal was later sold to eBay.

Flush with cash, Musk founded aerospace company SpaceX in 2002 with the bizarre intention of colonising Mars using affordable rockets, followed just a year later with a six million US dollar (£4.7 million) investment in the then fledgling car company Tesla.

At the time, Tesla was just a vision of electric sports cars. Despite a bumpy start to life, including near bankruptcy amid the financial crisis of 2008, it has since emerged as a behemoth in the electric car sector with a stock market value of more than one trillion US dollars (£789 billion).

SpaceX has also snowballed into a leader in private space exploration, with a value estimated at more than 100 billion US dollars (£79 billion).

Musk currently holds a 48% stake in SpaceX, but it is his 17% shareholding in Tesla that accounts for the biggest chunk of his wealth.

And it is this jewel in his crown that has provided the bulk of the financing for the Twitter acquisition.

He has pledged some of his Tesla shares to back a 12.5 billion US dollar (£9.9 billion) so-called margin loan, while revealing that he has also secured 13 billion US dollars (£10.3 billion) in bank financing.

There are few details, however, on how he will stump up the personally guaranteed equity chunk of the funding for the deal, especially given that much of his fortune is tied up in assets.

Speculation is mounting over whether he will cash out on some of his assets, and potentially sell off the majority of his unpledged Tesla shares, or if he would rather look to bring on board other investors than risk destabilising the car maker’s stock.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, warned that either way, “Mr Musk is taking a good deal of risk by using Tesla shares as collateral”.

“If the electric car maker’s shares were to unexpectedly crater that could create a lot of discomfort, even if his 2018 pay deal allows him to exercise options priced at just 70 US dollars a pop and he is, on paper, the world’s wealthiest person.”

