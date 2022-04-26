Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19 but Biden not ‘close contact’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19 but Biden not ‘close contact’

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 5.45pm Updated: April 26 2022, 5.59pm
US vice president Kamala Harris (Yalonda M James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Vice president Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the US eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normality.

Ms Harris’s press secretary Kirsten Allen said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of the vice president in recent days.

Because of their travel schedules, the last time Ms Harris saw Mr Biden was on Monday April 18.

The vice president recently returned from a week-long trip to the west coast.

Ms Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests but “has exhibited no symptoms”, the White House said.

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden was not considered a ‘close contact’ of Kamala Harris in recent days, the White House said (Andrew Harnik/AP)

She will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will return to the White House only when she tests negative for the virus.

Ms Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021.

She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Ms Harris’s diagnosis comes a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff, recovered from the virus, as a wave of cases of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant has spread through Washington’s political class, infecting cabinet members, White House staff and legislators including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Allen said Ms Harris would follow Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “and the advice of her physicians”.

It was not immediately clear whether she is being prescribed any antiviral treatments.

After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the US, the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the US, according to the CDC.

The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than three times as likely to test positive and 20 times as likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.

